CVCC representatives attend college consortium
CVCC representatives attend college consortium

college

Shown, from left, are Catawba Valley Community College President Garrett Hinshaw; Robin Ross, vice president for K-64 and Talent Development; and Jennifer Jones, chief development officer and executive drector for Catawba Valley Community College Foundation Inc.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College was well represented during the recent Bellwether College Consortium held in San Antonio, Texas.

Thousands of programs from across the country were nominated for the Bellwether Awards

After hundreds of applications were submitted from colleges across the nation, CVCC was named one of 30 overall finalists in three separate categories for the 2022 Bellwether Awards this past November.

Championed by the late Mark Story, CVCCs K-64 initiative was a top 10 finalist in the Workforce Development category.

Representing CVCC at the 2022 Community College Futures Assembly in San Antonio were CVCC President  Garrett Hinshaw; Robin Ross, vice president for K-64 and talent development; and Jennifer Jones, chief development officer and executive director for Catawba Valley Community College Foundation, Inc.

