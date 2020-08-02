CVCC receives Duke Energy 2020 Workforce Grant

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College is one of 16 organizations in the state to receive the Duke Energy 2020 Workforce Grants.
The grant, which supports innovative workforce education and training initiatives, aims to strengthen programs serving under-represented, low-income and diverse audiences, including women and minorities.
“Duke Energy has been a great partner in the history of Catawba Valley Community College,” said Garrett Hinshaw, CVCC president.
“This investment in the future of our citizens through K-64 is another step in helping our region to move forward. We are so grateful that Duke Energy sees the value of what we are doing to change the outcomes for workforce engagement.”
CVCC will use the grant for its K-64 Workforce Development for Lifelong Learners program, which engages students of all ages in preparing for viable and sustainable careers throughout their lifetime through work-based learning, the utilization of technology, career awareness counseling and events, and character education and soft skills development.
"This grant is very timely as it will allow us to expand our online career exploration resources for students of all ages, which is more critical now than ever in light of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Jennifer Jones, K-64 business liaison. “We are very grateful for Duke Energy's support at this critical time.”
The grants are part of Duke Energy’s Powerful Communities philanthropic program. Other organizations to receive the grant included myFutureNC, FSIC American Innovation and Opportunity Fund, Gaston Innovation Group, Johnson C. Smith University, MeckEd, Nash Community College, North Carolina A&T State University, North Carolina Society of Hispanic Professionals Incorporated, North Carolina Central University Foundation, Piedmont Community College, Richmond Community College, United Services Organization in NC, Urban League of Central Carolinas, Winston-Salem State University Foundation and the Young Black Leadership Alliance.
