CVCC receives Chevy Equinox donation

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College recently received a donation of a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox from Central Piedmont Community College in conjunction with General Motors.

Catawba Valley Community College has been a host school for ACDelco training since 2010. ACDelco is a wing of General Motors.

This relationship allows CVCC’s automotive program to receive donated vehicles from colleges that teach the General Motors Automotive Service Educational program (ASEP). General Motors representative Steve Dizon reached out to CVCC automotive instructor Bryan Blackwelder to inquire about the college’s interest in the donation.

Blackwelder is a former General Motors employee and has served for seven years on the advisory board for Central Piedmont Community College’s ASEP program. Dizon and Blackwelder worked hand-in-hand on the donation and received General Motors approval.

Along with the vehicle, Central Piedmont and General Motors donated four modern eight-speed automatic transaxles for automatic transmissions lab.

The estimated donation is $22,200, which includes the Kelley Blue Book value of the car ($11,000) and the cost of the transmission ($2,800 each).

Catawba Valley Community College would like to thank General Motors, ACDelco, Central Piedmont Community College and Steve Dizon for making this donation possible.