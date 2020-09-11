CVCC provides scholarship opportunities through program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College has been awarded a grant by the State Employees Credit Union (SECU) Foundation through its SECU Bridge to Careers Program.

The grant of $18,000 includes 30 scholarships in the amount of $500 for students enrolled in one of three career pathways: Sewing or Manual Cutting through the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy and CNA-I through CVCC’s School of Health and Public Service. Students must complete their career pathway in order to be eligible for the scholarship.

The goal of this grant from the SECU Foundation is to support student success in short-term workforce programs.

Scholarship funds can be used on a student’s account to pay for registration fees, books, certification fees and course supplies. Excess funds may be distributed to the student to pay for expenses such as child care, transportation and living expenses.

To be considered for this scholarship, an individual must:

- Be a U.S. citizen and a North Carolina resident;