CVCC provides scholarship opportunities through program

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College has been awarded a grant by the State Employees Credit Union (SECU) Foundation through its SECU Bridge to Careers Program.
The grant of $18,000 includes 30 scholarships in the amount of $500 for students enrolled in one of three career pathways: Sewing or Manual Cutting through the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy and CNA-I through CVCC’s School of Health and Public Service. Students must complete their career pathway in order to be eligible for the scholarship.
The goal of this grant from the SECU Foundation is to support student success in short-term workforce programs.
Scholarship funds can be used on a student’s account to pay for registration fees, books, certification fees and course supplies. Excess funds may be distributed to the student to pay for expenses such as child care, transportation and living expenses.
To be considered for this scholarship, an individual must:
- Be a U.S. citizen and a North Carolina resident;
- Be in one of the following target groups: unemployment insurance claimants, unemployed or underemployed adults, military veterans and spouses, or a member of the NC National Guard. Underemployed will be defined as individuals earning 200% below the federal poverty level ($25,520/year). Preference will be given to students with limited or no access to financial aid from other programs);
- Be enrolled in a short-term training program 96 hours or more that leads to a state-regulated or industry-recognized credential that is offered through Continuing Education;
- And not be a director, employee or family member of an employee.
For more information on the SECU Bridge to Careers Program, contact Jennifer Eversole, scholarship coordinator and administrative assistant, via email at jeversole@cvcc.edu or by calling 828-327-7000, ext. 4294.
