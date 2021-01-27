CVCC program helps area entrepreneurs

Grigg was shocked to be chosen as one of the three recipients.

“I just graduated from CVCC in May, and I decided to go into this business full-time,” she said,. “I was still fairly new in everything that I was doing. When I applied in August and was selected for the program in September, it was really surreal. It was really exciting. I could sit down and figure out what I want for my business and how I could grow from here. The program is really great. It helps you to understand what you’re looking for as an entrepreneur. It changes your mindset.”

Xiong is using his grant to help his business — Fong's Build & Fab — which is a custom automotive repair and fabrication shop in Conover that specializes in Japanese imports with a focus in motorsports.