CVCC President says he's worried about workforce, can't hire enough teachers

With new companies moving to Catawba County and new economic development projects on the horizon, Catawba Valley Community College is setting its sights on workforce development.

The college is seeing increased demand from local businesses to train people to work locally, CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw said at a Catawba County Board of Commissioners budget meeting on Monday.

“We have some new projects coming out of the economic development corporation that are really exciting. I’m just worried about our workforce,” Hinshaw said. “Work-based learning, apprenticeships and internships, the expansion of this is critical for this area. We have to get these young people involved early. … That is crucial for this area.”

Part of CVCC’s focus in the next year will be growing the number of work-based learning, apprenticeship and internship opportunities with local companies, Hinshaw said. He expects those programs to triple in size in the year, he said.

“The employer partner needs are hitting me every day,” Hinshaw said. “I talk to employers about expansion of those programs.”

The college is seeing demand for those programs and trade training programs such as electrician, mechatronic and welding programs, Hinshaw said. All trade programs the college offers have a waiting list. The trouble is finding teachers to grow the programs and shorten those waitlists, he said.

“We just can’t hire enough teachers right now,” Hinshaw said.

The college is facing a $4 million cut in state funding due to a 15% decrease in enrollment seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hinshaw said. The college is working on a plan to address the loss in enrollment.

The budget shortfall does limit how creative the college can be in creating new programs and training a workforce.

The college did get $15 million from the state to fund a workforce development center. The plans for the Workforce Innovation Center are still being ironed out, but it is expected to expand trade training options, Hinshaw said.

CVCC is considering adding training in information technology, logistics, pharmaceuticals, textiles and business programs, Hinshaw said. The center will include simulations of work environments so students can get workplace experience before they go to work in the field.

CVCC is also planning to have an area in the center where businesses can easily bring in their own equipment and train people on it, then remove the equipment, Hinshaw said.

CVCC plans to work closely with other educational institutions like Appalachian State University and N.C. State University to create the workforce center, Hinshaw said.

