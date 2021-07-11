CVCC offers new college transfer programs for teachers

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College is offering two new college transfer programs for teachers.

Associate in Arts in Teacher Preparation and Associate in Science in Teacher Preparation are specialized transfer degrees for students interested in pursuing teacher licensure in elementary, middle, high school and special education.

Within these degree programs, CVCC students will have learning opportunities for the achievement of competence within the general education coursework such as reading, writing, oral communication, fundamental mathematical and natural science, social and behavioral sciences and the humanities.

Both the Associate in Arts in Teacher Preparation and Associate in Science in Teacher Preparation degrees will be granted for a planned program of study consisting of a minimum of 60 semester hours of credit (SHC) of college transfer courses.

