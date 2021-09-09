CVCC offers Lean Six Sigma program classes

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College announces two Lean Six Sigma certification programs for the business community starting on Sept. 13.

CVCC continues both of its Green Belt and Black Belt Six Sigma certifications for employees to pursue their development as Lean Six Sigma professionals.

Classes will take place as follows:

• Six Sigma Green Belt (Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon) from Sept. 15 through Oct. 20. The cost is $1,225;

• Six Sigma Black Belt (Mondays from 1 to 5 p.m.) from Sept. 13 to Nov. 22. The cost is $2,800.

All classes are a combination of online learning using The Quality Group as well as classroom instruction at CVCC. Social distancing guidelines will apply.

Financial assistance is available to those companies that qualify. Contact the Workforce Development Innovation Center offices to determine if you qualify.

To register for these certifications, contact Jennifer Eversole at 828-327-7000 ext. 4294 or email jeversole@cvcc.edu.