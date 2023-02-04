HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College is offering a Human Resources Institute course starting on Feb. 23.

This course introduces and/or reinforces the human resource concepts essential to functioning effectively in an HR environment. Topics include equal opportunity and legal compliance, acquiring and selection of talent, performance and employee development, compensation planning, and employee relations.

Upon completion, students should be able to anticipate and resolve human resource concerns to support a positive work environment.

The HR Institute was created for people who want to gain necessary information to either enter the field or expand current HR knowledge to better serve in current or higher levels within the profession.

"We are very pleased that our new Human Resources Institute has been so successful that we are offering our second class beginning on Feb. 28,” said Gary Muller, CVCC’s Executive Dean for Economic Development and Corporate Education. “This course provides a strong foundation for people wanting to enter the human resources profession and/or shift career paths into human resources by blending the academic instruction with the experiences the course provides exceptional value to both the student and employer. We are also very fortunate to have Cindy Jarvis teaching this course. She is an outstanding instructor who has more than 30 years of human resources experience."

The course takes place Tuesdays from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. It starts on Feb. 28 and continues through Sept. 5.

The course outline includes Basic Human Resources: Essentials for Generalists, Employment Law for Managers & Generalists, Effectiveness of HR Management, Safety, Compensation & Benefits, Business Acumen, Effective Hiring/Selection & Retention and Health and Wellness.

The registration fee for the class is $500, which includes a textbook and materials.

For more information on the HR Institute at CVCC, contact Muller at 828-327-7000, ext. 4294 or email gmuller@cvcc.edu.