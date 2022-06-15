 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CVCC now enrolling for Hospitality Academy

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College is now enrolling for its Hospitality Academy, which starts this summer.

The CVCC Hospitality Academy is a 12-week program, which starts on July 13 and continues through Oct. 3.

In addition to learning many different skills, CVCC students have the opportunity to earn two very important certifications — Servsafe and TIPS (Training for Intervention Procedures).

To show its support for the hospitality industry, CVCC is making scholarships available. There are limited spaces available for the academy.

For more information on the CVCC Hospitality Academy,  visit www.cvcc.edu/hospitality-academy or contact Joretta Fish at jeversole@cvcc.edu or 828-327-7000, ext. 4294.

