CVCC now enrolling for Hospitality Academy

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College is now enrolling for its Hospitality Academy, which starts this summer.

To show its support for the hospitality industry, CVCC is providing scholarships for the first 10 participants who register for the Hospitality Academy. There are limited spaces available for the academy.

The CVCC Hospitality Academy is a 12-week program, and in addition to learning many different skills, CVCC students have the opportunity to earn three important certifications — Servsafe, TIPS (Training for Intervention Procedures), and RASP (Responsible Alcohol Seller/Server Program).

Classes start on July 13 and continue through Oct. 10.

For more information on the CVCC Hospitality Academy, visit www.cvcc.edu/hospitality-academy or contact Jennifer Eversole at jeversole@cvcc.edu or 828-327-7000, ext. 4294.