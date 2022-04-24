CVCC names Dean of Enrollment Management

HICKORY — Jonathan Loss has been named the Dean of Enrollment Management for Catawba Valley Community College.

Loss started April 1 in his new role, which will oversee the college’s Student Services areas including admissions, advising, records, testing, financial aid, and high school programming.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Loss help drive the commitment of our Student Services areas to excellence, quality engagements, valuing every interaction to provide excellent customer service, and the relentless execution to exceed the expectations of our students, college, and community at large,” said Robin Ross, Vice President, K-64 and Talent Development at CVCC.

Loss has dedicated many years of active engagement in the development and implementation of strategic state-level and college-level enrollment initiatives such as the Transfer Advisory Committee (TAC) and Reinforced Instruction for Student Excellence (RISE).

“I am incredibly excited about joining the Student Services team at CVCC,” Loss said. “I think we have a great opportunity to expand and grow the college enrollment, and I plan to bring the same focus on student success that I championed in academics to my new role in enrollment management. I am confident that a relentless pursuit of excellence in all that we do, combined with an emphasis on quality engagement and an attitude of valuing interactions with others, will yield great things for our college into the future. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve our college in this new role.”

Loss started at CVCC in 2005 as a mathematics instructor before being elevated to senior professor in 2017. From 2015-2019, Loss served as Mathematics Department head where he provided leadership and promoted the development of 25 faculty members and oversaw the instruction of the college’s mathematics curriculum. Loss assumed the role of Associate Dean of General Education in February 2019 where he provided vision and leadership for the college’s departments of general education. After two years in that role, he was promoted to Dean for the School of General Education where he assumed responsibility for the general education and the college and career readiness curriculums in addition to instruction at the Alexander County Center for Education.

Now, as the Dean of Enrollment Management, Loss will oversee the leadership development and management of a new team of leaders concentrated on increasing student enrollment and retention.

“Dr. Loss’ many years of leadership over academic program areas helps inform the student-centered approach he will bring to this important facet of the college’s operations,” Ross said. “He embraces the college’s strategic action plan ‘We Soar’ and looks forward to assisting students with an excellent, engaging CVCC experience from the first day they step on campus until the day they graduate and become alumni.”