CVCC names awared recipient

Catawba Valley Community College student Ashley Hood was recently named one of four recipients of the 2020 Presidential Graduation Award at CVCC through a donation from Gail and Jerry Orr.
The award provided $2,500 in scholarships to each of the four students chosen. Hood, who earned an associate in fine arts at CVCC, is studying at Lenoir-Rhyne University this fall to pursue a bachelor’s in music education and eventually a master’s degree.
Pictured are Gary Muller, dean, School of Workforce Development and the Arts; Caroline Simyon, director of music, Department of Fine Arts; Hood; and Garrett Hinshaw, CVCC president.
