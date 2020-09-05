CVCC names awared recipient

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Catawba Valley Community College student Ashley Hood was recently named one of four recipients of the 2020 Presidential Graduation Award at CVCC through a donation from Gail and Jerry Orr.

The award provided $2,500 in scholarships to each of the four students chosen. Hood, who earned an associate in fine arts at CVCC, is studying at Lenoir-Rhyne University this fall to pursue a bachelor’s in music education and eventually a master’s degree.

Pictured are Gary Muller, dean, School of Workforce Development and the Arts; Caroline Simyon, director of music, Department of Fine Arts; Hood; and Garrett Hinshaw, CVCC president.