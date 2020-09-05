 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CVCC names awared recipient
0 comments

CVCC names awared recipient

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CVCC NAMES AWARD RECIPIENT

Catawba Valley Community College student Ashley Hood was recently named one of four recipients of the 2020 Presidential Graduation Award at CVCC through a donation from Gail and Jerry Orr. The award provided $2,500 in scholarships to each of the four students chosen. Hood, who earned an associate in fine arts at CVCC, is studying at Lenoir-Rhyne University this fall to pursue a bachelor’s in music education and eventually a master’s degree. Pictured are Gary Muller, dean, School of Workforce Development and the Arts; Caroline Simyon, director of music, Department of Fine Arts; Hood; and Garrett Hinshaw, CVCC president.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Catawba Valley Community College student Ashley Hood was recently named one of four recipients of the 2020 Presidential Graduation Award at CVCC through a donation from Gail and Jerry Orr.

The award provided $2,500 in scholarships to each of the four students chosen. Hood, who earned an associate in fine arts at CVCC, is studying at Lenoir-Rhyne University this fall to pursue a bachelor’s in music education and eventually a master’s degree.

Pictured are Gary Muller, dean, School of Workforce Development and the Arts; Caroline Simyon, director of music, Department of Fine Arts; Hood; and Garrett Hinshaw, CVCC president.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert