CVCC named finalist in national competition

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College has been named one of seven finalists for the 2020 Pitch for the Trades competition through the National Association of Community Colleges for Entrepreneurship (NACCE).

The finalists for the competition, which is sponsored by the Philip E. & Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation, were officially announced on Wednesday by NACCE.

CVCC’s project was entitled “One-of-a-Kind Collaboration between Catawba Farms and CVCC” and featured its new unique Red Hawk Red Blend wine partnership.

Gary Muller, dean for CVCC’s School of Workforce Development and the Arts, was the lead for CVCC’s project, and he is excited that CVCC was chosen as a finalist for the second annual competition.

"We are very proud of our selection as a finalist for the 2020 National Association of Community Colleges for Entrepreneurship Pitch for the Trades competition because we know we were competing against the best community colleges in the country,” Muller said. “Our college is truly committed to our skilled-trades academic programs because we know how important they are to our local economy. We are very fortunate to have strong dedicated program directors leading these programs and creating innovative solutions to meet today's challenges."