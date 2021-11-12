CVCC named finalist for prestigious Bellwether Award

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College has been named one of 10 finalists for the Bellwether Award in the category of workforce development.
The Bellwether Award is one of the most prestigious honors presented to community colleges across the United States. It has been presented annually since 1995.
CVCC was selected in the workforce development category for its work with the K-64 program.
"To be a finalist for the prestigious Bellwether Award for workforce development is an honor and a credit to all the Catawba County stakeholders that have contributed to the successes of K-64,” said Chris Reese, executive director for K-64. “To be considered and then reach this stage of the nationally acclaimed award is an achievement on its own. We look forward to continuing our efforts in helping develop a stronger workforce alongside educators, industry, and county government while we anxiously await the announcement of the winner in 2022."
Finalists were named in three different categories: instructional programs and services; planning, governance and finance; and workforce development.
Among the other finalists for this Bellwether Award in workforce development are Blinn College District, Central Arizona College, Holyoke Community College, Houston Community College, Lakeshore Technical College, Pima Community College, South Piedmont Community College, Tallahassee Community College and Wayne Community College.
As a finalist, CVCC will participate at the 2022 Community Colleges Futures Assembly, which takes place in January. The event is considering being hosted in San Antonio at the historic Menger Hotel.
“The Bellwether Award for community colleges is likened to the Heisman Trophy for college football,” said Robin Ross, vice president for talent development/K-64. “The nationally recognized Bellwether Award focuses on cutting-edge, trendsetting programs that are addressing critical issues facing community colleges through the promotion and replication of best practices addressing workforce development, instructional programs and services, and planning, governance and finance. We are honored the K-64 program has been recognized as a finalist for this prestigious award. The collaborative efforts of our local government, educational institutions and business and industry to make our county stronger speaks to the importance of the K-64 Initiative in helping shape a vibrant and bright future for Catawba County. We look forward to the opportunity to share the K-64 story with others across the nation.”
CVCC and K-64 will present in front of three nationally representative panels of judges, and following each presentation, a winner will be selected in each category.
For more information on the K-64 program at CVCC, visit www.k-64learning.org.