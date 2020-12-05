CVCC music students receive top marks at competition

Parsons received scores of 99 and 98 in his respective music category, earning his second appearance on the regional NATS level.

“Music is how I grow as a person mentally and emotionally,” Parsons said. “I have grown in confidence because of music. It has given me things to work towards and dreams that I would like to fulfill. Music has given me friendships that will last a lifetime. There’s nothing like singing a song and connecting with the emotion, telling the storytelling and getting the tone just right. It’s a little piece of human-made magic.”

Fellow CVCC music students Caroline Hendren and Patrick Yang also received extremely high scores and were both named state runner-ups in their respective singing categories.

“Music is my passion,” Yang said. “I feel like all of my problems are gone when I am singing. It has helped me become who I am today. I am excited to be qualified to advance to the next level. I just want to make the best of it.”

Hendren is thankful for the chance to showcase her music talents on the state and now regional levels.