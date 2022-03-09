CVCC music student honored at state event

Classical music has become a passion for Messick, who didn’t know he could sing until his freshman year of high school.

“I used to look up all kinds of music in high school. I’d look up the most random things on the planet, but a lot of it was classical music,” Messick said. “It just clicked with me more than any other genre of music did. I have a wide variety of interests in music, but the one that clicked with me the most was classical. I listen to it on a daily basis. I could listen to it hours on end.”

Catawba Valley Community College is one of two junior colleges in North Carolina that participated in state NATS this semester. Despite competing amongst four-year colleges and universities, the music program at CVCC has also placed a student in the top 10 nationally for the past six years.

Up next for Messick is the regional NATS competition, where he will compete against classical performers from five different states. The top three from each state will advance to the national level.

Two more CVCC music students — Allison Furr and Caroline Hendren — will also take part in the competition through the musical theater category after qualifying in the fall.