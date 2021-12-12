CVCC hosts SkillsUSA conference

“We were very excited to have the opportunity to host the SkillsUSA Western North Carolina Postsecondary Leadership conference,” said CVCC SkillsUSA Executive Director Tammy Muller. “SkillsUSA is a very important part of everything we do at our college and we appreciate the executive officers of SkillsUSA North Carolina taking the time to meet and discuss plans for this year‘s competitions and activities. We are also grateful for the ongoing strong support we have from our CVCC SkillsUSA advisers. Their hard work and commitment are the key to our success. We would not have one of the top SkillsUSA chapters in the country if it was not for the strong support of our college President Dr. Garrett Hinshaw and our Executive Vice President Dr. Larry Putnam.”