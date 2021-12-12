CVCC hosts SkillsUSA conference

HICKORY — CVCC SkillsUSA program recently hosted the Western North Carolina Postsecondary Leadership Conference in its Workforce Solutions Complex.
SkillsUSA North Carolina Executive Director Paul Heidepriem and SkillsUSA North Carolina Recruiting and Officer Coordinator Rod Lykins led the meeting presentations and discussions.
The goal of the presentations was to provide the faculty advisers with information on the upcoming state and national competition as well as reinforce the importance of the SkillsUSA mission.
“We were very excited to have the opportunity to host the SkillsUSA Western North Carolina Postsecondary Leadership conference,” said CVCC SkillsUSA Executive Director Tammy Muller. “SkillsUSA is a very important part of everything we do at our college and we appreciate the executive officers of SkillsUSA North Carolina taking the time to meet and discuss plans for this year‘s competitions and activities. We are also grateful for the ongoing strong support we have from our CVCC SkillsUSA advisers. Their hard work and commitment are the key to our success. We would not have one of the top SkillsUSA chapters in the country if it was not for the strong support of our college President Dr. Garrett Hinshaw and our Executive Vice President Dr. Larry Putnam.”
CVCC had more than 20 SkillsUSA faculty and staff advisers participate in the conference.
CVCC faculty advisers offered recommendations for SkillsUSA to consider in putting on this year’s competitions based on the lessons learned from competing in last year’s virtual national competitions.
The highlight of the conference was Haley Anderson, a 2021 CVCC SkillsUSA National finalist in the photography competition keynote speech, who talked about the very positive impact her involvement with SkillsUSA has had on her life.
For more information about CVCC’s SkillsUSA team, contact Muller at 828-327-7000, ext. 4323, or email tmuller@cvcc.edu.