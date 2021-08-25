CVCC hosts open house at recreation center

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College will hold an open house from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Brown-Penn Recreation Center in the Ridgeview community.

During the Open House, future CVCC students will have the opportunity to learn about many of the programs CVCC has to offer, including allied health programs, automotive, business and accounting, Career and College Promise (high school programs), CNA, college transfer associate degrees, computer literacy, Construction Academy, cosmetology and barbering, dental assisting, employability skills, Fire Academy, Furniture Academy, GED, HVAC and electrical systems, landscape design and installation, machining, Manufacturing Academy, welding and more.

There will also be representatives from CVCC’s Admissions and Financial Aid to answer any questions that potential CVCC students may have and also let them know about all of the scholarships available.

For more information on the open house, contact Brice Melton, CVCC’s Chief Academic Officer for Instructional Programs, at 828-327-7000, ext. 4128 or email bmelton@cvcc.edu.