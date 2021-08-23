CVCC hosts meeting on cybersecurity workforce

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College recently hosted a meeting with college presidents, technology leaders and U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry to discuss the critical role the Carolina Cyber Network (CCN) plays in meeting the current cybersecurity workforce needs.
CVCC, which is a member of the CCN, welcomed leaders from Montreat College, Fayetteville Technical Community College and Gaston College along with Congressman McHenry to discuss the topic.
Among those in attendance were Paul Maurer, Montreat College President; Adam Bricker, Executive Director of Carolina Cyber Center of Montreat College; John Hauser, Gaston College President; David Thompson, RBX Solutions President and CEO; Garrett Hinshaw, Catawba Valley Community College President; Mark Sorrells, Fayetteville Technical Community College Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Services; McHenry; and Roger Kumpf, Regional Director at the Office of Congressman McHenry.
“Meeting with Congressman McHenry on CVCC’s campus made for a powerful combination,” Maurer said. “We were able to brief the Congressman on the unique statewide effort of the Carolina Cyber Network, and we learned about the impressive programs and facilities that CVCC has built for the workforce needs of tomorrow.”
According to Fortune Business Insights, the cybersecurity market is projected to grow more than $200 billion in the next seven years.
Cybersecurity jobs, which are fast-paced and involve a lot of problem solving, will also grow as much as 31 percent over the next 10 years, according to data collected by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
Catawba Valley Community College is focusing on health-care cybersecurity programming through its ValleySim Hospital, helping to provide live training situations, such as how a hospital responds during a cyber-attack that prevents them from using digital records and computerized lifesaving equipment, in a simulated hospital setting.
“We are always honored to host our local, state and nationally elected officials to our campus in conjunction with our higher education partners,” said Hinshaw. “Catawba Valley Community College — as part of the statewide Carolina Cyber Network — will be establishing an intensive focus on health-care cybersecurity by utilizing the unique assets of our ValleySim Hospital to assist the health-care industry in improving on the protection of the systems and personal information that they are responsible for. It will take a commitment from the local, state and national partners to assure that we maximize the benefit for our stakeholders, and we are excited that those partners are already seeing the value in what we will be doing in the future.”
There are approximately 20,000 cybersecurity job openings currently in North Carolina, and in order to fill these positions, the state is utilizing the CCN and Carolina Cyber Center Professional Development Program to train and develop skilled workers for these positions.
“I am excited about the opportunity the Carolina Cyber Network presents to our state and nation in developing the cyber professionals needed to protect us in the digital world,” McHenry said. “Catawba Valley Community College has long been a leader addressing workforce needs which arise in a constantly changing world. I am pleased that CVCC is participating in this innovative consortium of community colleges and four-year institutions across our state in this important initiative.”
For more information the Carolina Cyber Center, visit https://carolinacybercenter.com/learn-more.