CVCC hosts its first Hospitality Academy graduation

“We are really excited about this new program, and we are confident it is going have a positive impact on our community,” said Gary Muller, dean for CVCC’s School for Workforce Development and the Arts. “It has already been a great experience for everyone involved because our college has built very strong relationships with our Hospitality Academy core partners, and of course, with our Academy students.”

“We are truly committed to our hospitality partners and will do whatever we can to support them. I am so pleased to be here at this event today. It’s been a long time coming. (Catawba Farms co-owner) Twyla (Deese) and I started having conversations a couple of years ago now and really thought about what this industry needed here in our region. You all are representative of exactly what we imagined when we envisioned this first group of individuals that are making a commitment to this industry, but also ready to bring value to these companies that are excited to have you on board. We are excited about the strong relationships we built with our hospitality industry partners, which we believe will lead to the creation of more academies and related programs that will support the growth our community’s hospitality industry.”