CVCC holds Supervisory Certificate program graduation

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College celebrated the most recent graduating class of the Supervisory Certificate program this past week.

This graduating class, which is the 24th in program history, includes Pamela Sue Canary, Thae Chang, Alvin Cisco, Laura Atwood, Johnny Hull, Caleb Humphries, Cesar Jiminez, Darion Johnson, Kenny Little, Walter Odom, Daisy Pena Rivera, David Self, Sharon Shuford, Brian Towery and Eric Williams.

"We are very proud of our Supervisory Certification graduates because they invest a lot of time during the program, and we appreciate the strong support we receive from our local business and community partners,” said Gary Muller, CVCC Executive Dean for Economic Development and Corporate Education. “Our students get the opportunity to learn about many of the key skills needed to be a successful supervisor and they also learn from the experiences of their fellow students."

Since its inception in 2010, a total of 499 students have gone through the program and 75 companies have sent employees through this program.

Taught over a period of eight months, the Supervisory Certificate program was developed as a direct result of a needs analysis CVCC conducted with local business and industry.

CVCC faculty and staff spent a year partnering with local industry leaders to develop the curriculum designed to meet specific needs expressed by local companies. Instruction focuses on new front-line supervisors and supervisors who desire to increase their skills.

Individuals who participate in the Supervisory Certificate program have been recently promoted to supervisory roles as well as those with more experience.

Participants studied the benefits of communicating well at all levels within an organization. They learned new principles of coaching, mentoring and counseling in a team-based environment, and studied personality types and ways to work best with difficult people. They also learned about employee law and how to interpret and use various financial reports.

Participants receive advice from a wide variety of experts — some with 25 to 30 years of experience in their profession. Tours of local businesses and insight from business leaders are integral parts of the program.

CVCC would like to thank its spring 2022 Supervisory Certificate Program supporters, including the city of Conover, CommScope, Inc., HSM, Manufacturing Solutions Center, Vanguard Furniture and Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

For more information on the Supervisory Certificate program, visit https://bit.ly/3STVa60 or contact CVCC Director of Business & Technology Susan Blake at 828-327-7000 ext. 4330 or email sblake@cvcc.edu.