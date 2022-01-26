CVCC, Gaston College sign agreement with NC State

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College and Gaston College have become the first two schools in western North Carolina to become a part of North Carolina State University’s Community College Collaboration Agreement (C3). The C3 agreement will guarantee students from Gaston College and CVCC admission to NC State if they meet certain requirements. Students can begin applying to the program in fall 2022.

The major milestone became official at a signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon on the Gaston College campus. Signing the agreement were John Hauser, president of Gaston College; Garrett Hinshaw, president of Catawba Valley Community College; Warwick Arden, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs of NC State; Don Hunt, senior vice provost of NC State; and Heather Woodson, vice president for academic affairs of Gaston College.

“It is important to us that we work together to improve access to all, and we cannot do it alone, we must do it together,” said Hunt. “The agreement that we’re signing today really supports that effort.”