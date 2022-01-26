CVCC, Gaston College sign agreement with NC State

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College and Gaston College have become the first two schools in western North Carolina to become a part of North Carolina State University’s Community College Collaboration Agreement (C3). The C3 agreement will guarantee students from Gaston College and CVCC admission to NC State if they meet certain requirements. Students can begin applying to the program in fall 2022.
The major milestone became official at a signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon on the Gaston College campus. Signing the agreement were John Hauser, president of Gaston College; Garrett Hinshaw, president of Catawba Valley Community College; Warwick Arden, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs of NC State; Don Hunt, senior vice provost of NC State; and Heather Woodson, vice president for academic affairs of Gaston College.
“It is important to us that we work together to improve access to all, and we cannot do it alone, we must do it together,” said Hunt. “The agreement that we’re signing today really supports that effort.”
Students from Gaston College and CVCC can dual-enroll at NC State and must complete an A.A., A.S. or A.E. degree with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better to be accepted into NC State through C3. While admission is guaranteed so long as students meet this and the residency requirement, admission into specific majors may be more competitive. While attending Gaston College or CVCC, the students will have access to special services including advising and networking opportunities from NC State. Nearly 1,700 students transfer to NC State each year, and Hauser and Hinshaw are pleased that their students can now have a smooth pathway to this quality education.
“This is a significant opportunity for our current and future students,” said Hauser. “I’m proud of the work done by everyone to create this partnership. I’m proud of the momentum we continue to build as we create new opportunities for tomorrow's workforce.”
“This partnership between our community colleges and North Carolina State University will have an amazing impact for the citizens in our region,” said Hinshaw. “Increased access to affordable and attainable higher education credentials in our area is critically needed to meet the needs of our future workforce.”
Both colleges also signed bilateral 2+2 articulation agreements with the Wilson College of Textiles at NC State on Tuesday. CVCC students who graduate with an Associate in Science and meet eligibility requirements would be able to seamlessly transfer into the Bachelor of Science degree in Fashion and Textile Management. Gaston College’s agreement is for students transferring from the Associate of Applied Science in Textile Technology to the Bachelor of Science in Textile Technology-Undesignated at NC State. The agreements will begin in the fall 2022 semester.
"These community colleges are exceptional in serving their communities, have long-standing textile experience and programs, and are also located in the epicenter of the U.S. textile industry today,” said David Hinks, dean of Wilson College of Textiles at NC State University.