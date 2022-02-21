CVCC Fire Science program ranked top 10 in nation

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s Fire Science degree has been ranked among the nation’s best from two-year colleges. Student Training and Education in Public Service (STEPS) ranked CVCC ninth in the nation for two-year colleges for online fire science programs.

STEPS is a community of public service specialists who are dedicated to helping students and future professionals find the information they need to pursue and advance careers in the public sector.

“This recognition shows the hard work and dedication put in by everyone at CVCC,” said Rusty Graham, program director for CVCC’s Fire Protection Technology and Emergency Management. “It shows our dedication to the emergency service field and our desire to provide high-quality education to our students who serve our community. This is one of our many proactive programs including our competitive fire academy, emergency management program, emergency medical programs and our new public safety administration degree.

CVCC's Associate in Applied Science in Fire Protection Technology is a 64-credit hour program. The program is fully online and offers advance standing in courses for certifications that are already held.