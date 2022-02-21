CVCC Fire Science program ranked top 10 in nation

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s Fire Science degree has been ranked among the nation’s best from two-year colleges. Student Training and Education in Public Service (STEPS) ranked CVCC ninth in the nation for two-year colleges for online fire science programs.
STEPS is a community of public service specialists who are dedicated to helping students and future professionals find the information they need to pursue and advance careers in the public sector.
“This recognition shows the hard work and dedication put in by everyone at CVCC,” said Rusty Graham, program director for CVCC’s Fire Protection Technology and Emergency Management. “It shows our dedication to the emergency service field and our desire to provide high-quality education to our students who serve our community. This is one of our many proactive programs including our competitive fire academy, emergency management program, emergency medical programs and our new public safety administration degree.
CVCC's Associate in Applied Science in Fire Protection Technology is a 64-credit hour program. The program is fully online and offers advance standing in courses for certifications that are already held.
Career opportunities include firefighter, engineer, fire captain, battalion chief, deputy chief, fire chief, fire marshall, fire inspector, safety manager, emergency manager, fire investigator or city/town/county management.
“Public service is a privilege and a passion,” said Rick Davis, fire chief of Sherrills Ford-Terrell Fire & Rescue (SFTFR). “CVCC’s Fire Protection Technology Program provides the nationally acclaimed educational components that prepare students for real-life public service fields that enhance their passion and desire to serve their communities.”
CVCC's Fire Protection Technology associate degree has also been recognized by the National Fire Academy with the Fire and Emergency Services Higher Education (FESHE) Recognition.
The FESHE recognition is an acknowledgment that CVCC has met the standards of excellence established by FESHE professional development committees and the National Fire Academy. Students can now earn National Fire Academy credit while completing FESHE approved classes at CVCC.
“The Fire Protection Technology program at CVCC has a long-standing tradition of providing high-quality education for firefighters across our region and beyond,” said Nimon Badgley, CVCC’s Dean of Community Development and Public Services Education “Distinguished faculty as subject matter experts provide relevant instruction in an ever-changing field. The convenience of the Fire Protection Technology program offered online makes it a resource for firefighters looking to advance their careers and further their education.”
For more information on the public services degree programs at Catawba Valley Community College, visit https://bit.ly/36ib9YV.