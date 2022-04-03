CVCC Entrepreneur Exchange podcast celebrates its 100th episode

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center Director Jeff Neuville and Executive Dean of Economic Development Gary Muller recently reached a milestone — hosting their 100th Entrepreneur Exchange podcast for The MESH podcast network, which is part of Jackson Creative.

The Entrepreneur Exchange is a monthly podcast about start-ups and small business with tips and tools for listeners to operate their business more effectively.

“We’ve had a fun time,” Neuville said. “It’s a great way to share advice for starting and operating a business, and we’ve had the chance to talk with a lot of interesting people involved in starting businesses.”

Monthly guests have ranged from the current North Carolina Community College President Thomas Stith to the first winner of the TV show “Survivor” Richard Hatch to many small business owners and subject matter experts.

At the end of each episode, Neuville and Muller share local or unique small businesses that they have come across online or in their travels.

“It has been great to talk to so many successful entrepreneurs who have life lessons that help all of us during our day-to-day lives,” Muller said. “We’ve also been able to spotlight over 250 successful entrepreneurs in our small business of the month segment of each podcast.”

Neuville and Muller started hosting the podcast in 2014 and have been a staple of The MESH podcast lineup, which is available at https://themesh.tv.

“The MESH podcast network congratulates the Entrepreneur Exchange podcast on hitting the 100 episode milestone,” said MESH podcast Producer and Business Development Manager Andrew Moose. “The Entrepreneur Exchange has succeeded in engaging the movers and shakers in the business world and introduces ideas to our online audience. As a flagship show on The MESH podcast network, we are thrilled that the Entrepreneur Exchange continues to be part of our network.”

The MESH network includes a broad range of podcasts — from comedy with Jon Reep to podcasts about sports, popular culture and local interest.

You can visit the Entrepreneur Exchange podcast page at https://themesh.tv/show/entrepreneur-exchange/.