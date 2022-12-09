CVCC enrolling for new Telecommunicator Academy

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College School of Community Development and Public Services Education announces its new Telecommunicator Academy.

This 236-hour program is designed to prepare individuals for employment within an Emergency 911 telecommunications center.

The 48-hour Telecommunication Certification course provides participants with the entry-level knowledge and skills to practice as an emergency services telecommunicator (North Carolina certification course).

Topics covered during this course will include civil liability, systems and equipment, overview of emergency services, communications resources, call reception, prioritization and resource allocation, broadcast techniques, rules and procedures and a training practicum. Upon completion, students will be prepared for the certification process through the agency that will sponsor them.

The remaining 164-hour remaining Emergency Dispatch course provides the required skills and certifications to be successful in the Emergency 911 Center. Course work includes a combination of lectures and hands-on experience with a simulation console including phone call, radio broadcasting, and computer aided dispatch scenario-based exercises. Students will have opportunities to participate in real-time scenarios while learning essential multi-tasking techniques.

This academy also provides the student with 24 hours of real-world experience inside of a real 911 telecommunications center.

For more information on the Telecommunicator Academy, contact Rusty Graham at 828-327-7000, ext. 4903 or email rgraham911@cvcc.edu.