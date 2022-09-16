CVCC enrolling for Dental Assisting Certification Program

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College is currently enrolling for its Dental Assisting Certification Program, which starts in January.

The Dental Assisting Certification Program prepares students to become a dental assistant, who performs patient examinations, radiographs and chairs dental procedures.

This program is a total of 16 weeks, including eight weeks of online lecture and daytime clinical sessions. Courses in the program include Dental Morphology & Anatomy Clinical Procedures I, Dental Radiography Infection Control, Clinical procedures II, Dental Sciences, Dental Office Management and Dental Office Experience.

Dental assistants provide patient education by instructing patients in oral hygiene home care procedures, and they also perform the business management of a dental office.

The Dental Assisting Program is accepted by the Dental Assisting National Board, Inc. (DANB) for the National Entry Level Dental Assistant (NELDA) certification program.

Admission requirement is a minimum of a high school diploma or GED certificate. CPR certification will be scheduled after the student is admitted to the program.

For more information about the program or to enroll, contact Taiasha McCoy-Stewart, Dental Hygiene Continuing Education instructor, at tmccoystewart417@cvcc.edu or by calling 828-327-7000 ext. 4238.