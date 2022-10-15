CVCC director of photography’s work featured internationally

HICKORY — A photograph created by Catawba Valley Community College Director of Photography Joe Young was recently accepted into the Imaging Excellence Collection of Professional Photographers of America's 2022 International Photographic Competition.

Young’s work will be on display at the upcoming Imaging USA, which is being held Jan. 22-24, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. Imaging USA is one of the largest annual conventions and expos for professional photographers.

“I have been a photographer for more than 20 years and taught photography for 18 years, and I’ve received multiple degrees in photography, but that does not mean that I should ever stop learning,” Young said. “Professional Photographers of America has been that continuing education for me. Entering PPA’s International Print Competition has pushed my technical and creative skills. One of my images receiving Imaging Excellence has been the result of years of persistence in lifelong learning that I encourage to any photographer.”

A panel of 36 jurors from across the United States selected the top photographs from more than 5,000 total submitted entries at PPA headquarters in Atlanta.

Judged against a standard of excellence, 1,926 images were selected for the Merit Collection and 1,225 (roughly 24 percent) were selected for the esteemed Imaging Excellence Collection — the best of the best.

The Imaging Excellence Collection images will all be published in the "Excellence Collection" book by Marathon Press.

Titled “Roping in Tourist,” Young’s photograph will be in the International Photographic Exhibition, alongside other top photographic works from the competition, traveling and special invitational displays. These images constitute one of the world's largest annual exhibits of professional photography gathered in one place.

Young adds his PPA honor to a list of photography accomplishments throughout his career, including previous honors from the Mooresville Artist Guild, Appalachian Mountain Photography Exhibit, Duke University, Catawba County United Arts Council, Wildlife North Carolina Photography and North Carolina Press Association.

For more information on the photography courses at Catawba Valley Community College, contact Young at jyoung@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7000 ext. 4467 or visit https://bit.ly/cvccphoto.

Founded in 1868, Professional Photographers of America is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association. It currently helps 30,000 professionals elevate their craft and grow their business with resources, protection, and education, all under PPA’s core guiding principle of bridging the gap between photographers and consumers.