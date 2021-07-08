CVCC designated Teaching and Learning Hub

In its western region, Catawba Valley Community College will serve as the primary hub location for in-person teaching and learning professional development activities.

The goal is to eventually have up to six hubs statewide to support all 58 community colleges.

As a part of this statewide initiative, CVCC also announced that Elizabeth Braun will serve as the co-director of the CVCC Teaching and Learning Hub for the West. Braun has a BA in English Education from Western Illinois University, an MA in Education from Augusta State University, a certificate in teaching writing from Fayetteville State University and an EdD in Organizational Leadership and Development from Gardner-Webb University. She has served in various capacities for nearly 30 years.

Braun also brings her experience in the planning and delivery of professional development and teacher training conferences both in the United States and abroad. Most recently, she has worked with the CVCC Center for Professional Excellence to help create and implement professional development for the college. She is the chair of the Fall Conference Planning Team and is helping develop the Quality Matters training initiative.

The Teaching and Learning Hub at CVCC will work collaboratively with the Center for Professional Excellence.