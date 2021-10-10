CVCC choral students to perform at church

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Fine and Applied Arts Music program will be hosting its second concert of the fall on Sunday, Oct. 24.

The concert will take place at at Bethany Lutheran Church, located at 1644 Main Avenue Drive NW in Hickory. Admission is free with love offerings being accepted.

"It brings such joy to perform together — to transcend a page of notes to create musical moments,” said Caroline Simyon, CVCC Director of Music, Department of Fine Arts. “We would love to share these moments with you, and we look forward to an exciting afternoon of music and your attendance.”

This concert will be a mix of solo and choral singing starting with a traditional South African freedom song, “Tshotsholaza,” which translated means “Go Forward.” This piece is referred to as the unofficial anthem of South Africa, and it is a song of freedom and celebration.

The CVCC chorus will also perform the beautiful American art song “Homeward Bound” featuring four hands on the piano along with a penny whistle — a woodwind instrument.

Also being performed by CVCC chorus students will be Eric Whitacre's “Glow” and spiritual songs “City Called Heaven” and “Soon Ah Will Be Done.”