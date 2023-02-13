HICKORY — National Entrepreneurship Week, celebrated annually the third week of February, is a congressionally chartered week dedicated to empowering entrepreneurship across the United States. This initiative was launched in 2006 to bring together a network of partners to educate, engage, and build equitable access to America’s entrepreneurship ecosystem.

In celebration of National Entrepreneurship Week, Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center launches the Everyday Entrepreneur Venture Fund (EEVF) Program through the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE).

The EEVF Program’s goal is to help build new businesses through community college resources and sustain their success.

The program strives to provide entrepreneurs with the tools necessary to be successful in starting and operating a small business. Upon completion of the program, individuals will be given the opportunity to meet one-on-one with business counselors to assess the viability of his/her business idea, build a lean business plan, create financial statements, and implement a funding request to present to the EEVF funding committee.

The spring 2023 cohort will begin on Feb. 16 for its kickoff event. For more information on the Everyday Entrepreneur Venture Fund, visit www.eeventurefund.org.

In addition to this program, the Small Business Center offers a variety of webinars and trainings at no cost. This week’s event topics include Selling on Shopify, Using YouTube to Promote Your Business, and Insurance for Your Small Business.

A list of other upcoming SBC events can be found here: https://www.cvcc.edu/CCE/Workforce_Development/Small-Business-Center/index.cfm