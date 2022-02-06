CVCC, Catawba Valley Furniture Academy honored

“Sherrill Furniture is proud to be one of the founding partners of the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy,” said Paula Daniels, director of Human Resources for Sherrill Furniture Company. “This partnership is key to developing our next generation of craftspeople. The success of CVFA attracting and developing new talent is critical to sustaining our outstanding community of furniture experts into the future.”

This partnership serves as a model to create a pipeline of furniture workers for the largest industry cluster and economic driver in Hickory.

“Receiving the Distinguished Partners in Excellence Award is such an honor,” said Tammy Smith, vice president for Human Resources for Vanguard Furniture. “The collaboration between local furniture manufacturers and CVCC lead to the development of the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy. Our industry needs employees who are excited to continue the strong tradition of furniture craftsmanship, and the academy is vital in developing and training the next generation of craftspeople. Students can graduate with confidence knowing that they will have many career options available to them.”

For more information on the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy, visit www.cvcc.edu/CCE/Workforce_Development/Furniture-Academy or contact Jennifer Eversole at 828-327-7000, ext. 4294, or email lfulbright@cvcc.edu.