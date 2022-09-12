CVCC Board of Trustees announces appointments

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Board of Trustees announces three reappointed members and two new appointments.

Alanda Johnson joins the CVCC Board of Trustees as a new appointed member, while Student Government Association President Shannen Cicuto also joins the board in a non-voting trustee role.

Johnson was sworn in to her new member-at-large trustee role along with Cicuto and reappointed trustees Steve Boyd and DeAnna Taylor.

Johnson currently serves as a business teacher for the Hickory Public Schools system. She was given the honor of Hickory Rotary Teacher of the Year for the 2020-21 school year.

“I am honored to serve the community and engage our students at CVCC to be productive citizens in our workforce,” Johnson said. “As a native of Catawba County I look forward to helping CVCC continue to excel and grow.”

Cicuto is excited and honored to represent Catawba Valley Community College’s Student Government Association on the board of trustees.

“At first, I was a bit nervous, but my first board meeting was an amazing experience,” Cicuto said. “It was very interesting to see how all the moving parts work behind the scenes and come together. I'm looking forward to learning more about exactly what goes into running the college and gaining wisdom from those who are serving on the board this year.”

The board now stands at 13 voting members as well as CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw and Sherry Williams, board secretary.