HICKORY — The work of 19 Catawba Valley Community College students will be showcased during CVCC’s student art show, which is being held at the Hickory Museum of Art in the COE Gallery on Friday, May 5, from 4-7 p.m.

Students from CVCC’s Advertising & Graphic Design and Photographic Technology programs will all be presenting their work during the art show, which is entitled “Vision.”

The art show features the work of 12 students from the CVCC Advertising & Graphic Design program, including Abigail Gantt, Anna Gantt, Ashlyn Blake, Andrew Jarnac, Emma Maltba, Jun Vue, Luis Gonzalez, Madeline Barrymore, Megan Lail, Rachel Hovis, Rosemary Moua and Shaylee Falder.

Seven CVCC Photographic Technology students will have their work showcased at the art show, including Alan Vieyra, Ashley Burgin, Brittany Sermon, Cecily Wilson, Coral Habershaw, Haley Anderson and Rachel Landry.

Admission to the CVCC student art show is free. The Hickory Museum of Art is located at 243 Third Ave. NE in Hickory.

For more information on the CVCC student art show, visit www.cvccstudentartshow.com.

To learn more about CVCC’s Advertising & Graphic Design program, contact Hope Carroll at mcarroll418@cvcc.edu and to learn about CVCC’s Photographic Technology program, contact Joe Young at jyoung@cvcc.edu.