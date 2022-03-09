CVCC announces teaching, learning leadership changes

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College has made two teaching and learning leadership changes, which went into effect on March 1.
Aden Cranford, who previously served as Associate Dean of General Education, will now serve as the Dean for the School of Career and Technical Education.
“Ms. Cranford brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise regarding Associate in Applied Science degree programs as well as an extensive understanding of curriculum and instructional best practices to her new role,” said Brice Melton, chief academic officer at Catawba Valley Community College.
Cranford, who has served as an early childhood education instructor, Director of Education and Associate Dean of General Education during her time at CVCC, is excited for her new position with the college.
"I am humbled and honored to take on this new role as the Dean of Career and Technical Education,” Cranford said. “I look forward to integrating my background in curriculum and instruction with the wide variety of career and technical programming available here at CVCC. Our goal is to educate and produce highly prepared graduates who are ready to enter the workforce as skilled technicians."
Christy Lefevers, who has served as department head of Accounting and Business Programs since 2020, will now serve as the Associate Dean for the School of General Education.
“Ms. Lefevers also brings extensive expertise in community college coursework, programming, faculty development and student success to her new role,” Melton said.
Lefevers, who has been on staff at CVCC since 2004 and served in a number of roles including accounting instructor and accounting program director, is thrilled to continue her path of dedication to Catawba Valley Community College and its students.
"I am thankful for the opportunities that the North Carolina Community College System, and specifically CVCC, has afforded me as a student, an instructor, a department head and now as an associate dean,” Lefevers said. “It is my heart’s desire to give back to the college that has given so much to me. As a result, I am passionate regarding my service to each student at CVCC. At CVCC, it is our responsibility to educate students as whole persons and equip our students with the technical skills and the professional skills necessary to thrive in our community. I am committed to encouraging and supporting our student population — many of which are just like I was over 24 years ago. My purpose remains and will always be to encourage and to develop as many students as possible.— enabling all students to achieve their personal goals and dreams. "
You can learn more about the programs offered at Catawba Valley Community College on its website at cvcc.edu.