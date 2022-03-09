CVCC announces teaching, learning leadership changes

"I am thankful for the opportunities that the North Carolina Community College System, and specifically CVCC, has afforded me as a student, an instructor, a department head and now as an associate dean,” Lefevers said. “It is my heart’s desire to give back to the college that has given so much to me. As a result, I am passionate regarding my service to each student at CVCC. At CVCC, it is our responsibility to educate students as whole persons and equip our students with the technical skills and the professional skills necessary to thrive in our community. I am committed to encouraging and supporting our student population — many of which are just like I was over 24 years ago. My purpose remains and will always be to encourage and to develop as many students as possible.— enabling all students to achieve their personal goals and dreams. "