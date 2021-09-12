CVCC announces partnership with Momentum Tire & Car Care

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College announced a new partnership with Momentum Tire & Car Care that will benefit both of the college’s automotive programs.

The partnership includes signage above two of the automotive bays at the Workforce Solutions Complex and an investment into CVCC’s Automotive Systems Technology Program.

“This support from Momentum Tire & Car Care allows us to continue our standard of excellence in driving the local workforce,” said CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw. “We appreciate the support from Momentum Tire and appreciate the value they see in working with our automotive programs and employing future Red Hawk graduates.”

Tim Lail, owner of Momentum Tire & Car Care, is excited about the partnership that brings his locally-owned company together with the community college.

“Momentum is proud to partner with CVCC,” Lail said. “The Workforce Development Complex is a state-of-the-art facility, and it has a first-class automotive program. CVCC has excellent instructors who are very knowledgeable and care about the students. CVCC President Dr. Garrett Hinshaw has done an excellent job of bringing local businesses together with the college, which in turn creates a win for the students and the community.”