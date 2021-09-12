CVCC announces partnership with Momentum Tire & Car Care

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College announced a new partnership with Momentum Tire & Car Care that will benefit both of the college’s automotive programs.
The partnership includes signage above two of the automotive bays at the Workforce Solutions Complex and an investment into CVCC’s Automotive Systems Technology Program.
“This support from Momentum Tire & Car Care allows us to continue our standard of excellence in driving the local workforce,” said CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw. “We appreciate the support from Momentum Tire and appreciate the value they see in working with our automotive programs and employing future Red Hawk graduates.”
Tim Lail, owner of Momentum Tire & Car Care, is excited about the partnership that brings his locally-owned company together with the community college.
“Momentum is proud to partner with CVCC,” Lail said. “The Workforce Development Complex is a state-of-the-art facility, and it has a first-class automotive program. CVCC has excellent instructors who are very knowledgeable and care about the students. CVCC President Dr. Garrett Hinshaw has done an excellent job of bringing local businesses together with the college, which in turn creates a win for the students and the community.”
The sponsorship will allow the automotive programs at CVCC, including the Toyota and Light-Duty Diesel programs and the new St. Stephens High School Automotive program to purchase items.
“All of us at CVCC are so grateful for our partnership with Momentum Tire and their owner Tim Lail,” said Gary Muller, dean for CVCC’s School for Workforce Development and the Arts. “He has been a long-time supporter of our program. He has provided strong financial support needed to fund our growing program, and he currently employs six of our graduates.”
Momentum Tire & Car Care, which is at 1040 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd. SE in Hickory, will benefit not only from having its name synonymous with a growing and thriving automotive program at CVCC, but also being able to employ the college’s graduates.
“As our company grows, this is where we will look for our future technicians and leaders,” Lail said. “We currently employ six CVCC graduates and students. Our focus is on hiring the best, and CVCC is a great partner in accomplishing this goal.”
Future sponsorship opportunities of the remaining automotive bays at Catawba Valley Community College’s Workforce Solutions Complex are currently available.
For more information on these and other sponsorship opportunities through CVCC, contact Terri Livingston at tlivingston652@cvcc.edu.