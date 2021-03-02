CVCC announces partnership with automotive dealership

CVCC Foundation chair David Sain, who played a key role in securing the partnership between CVCC and Everett Chevrolet GMC Buick Cadillac, is excited about the potential for both sides to benefit from this affiliation.

“I was delighted to put together the first car dealership sponsorship for our program here at the Workforce Solutions Complex with Everett Chevrolet GMC Buick Cadillac,” Sain said. “They’ve been doing great things for us. They provide us with automobiles to work on that, if they aren’t brand new, are six or eight months old. They’ve hired several of our mechanics. We have a great partnership that is going very well. I am delighted we have that relationship with the Everett family.”

Everett Chevrolet GMC Buick Cadillac, 161 U.S. 70 SE in Hickory, will also be providing new parts and general support of all areas of training as well as the potential for future automotive curriculum at CVCC.

“We are so excited with everything that is going on here at CVCC’s Workforce Solutions Complex,” said Dave Everett, vice president of Everett Chevrolet GMC Buick Cadillac. “We want to do everything we can to help the community, including the businesses and people in the community. We just think this is a great fit for CVCC and for us.”