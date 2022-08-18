CVCC announces new logos

Catawba Valley Community College ushered in a new era for Red Hawk Nation by unveiling a brand refresh during its fall kick-off event at the Tarlton Complex.

“The beginning of a new school year brings with it a lot of excitement and opportunities,” said CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw. “Our new brand and logos are reflective of what Red Hawk Nation is all about — helping our students reach their greatest heights.”

The updated brand, which prominently features the Red Hawk, was created with the goal of unifying both the main college and athletics.

“After rebranding as the Red Hawks in 2014, we have seen our athletic program grow and achieve greatness on the playing fields and in the classroom,” said Nick Schroeder, executive director of Student Life & Athletics. “This brand refresh is an exciting update to our logos and will usher us in to the future on Red Hawk athletics. With homage to the original interlocking ‘CV,’ we are excited for the update of the Red Hawk mimicking the exciting look that esports brought to our program. This refresh now establishes us and our brand in the new age of college athletics.”

Jenn Cobb, executive director for Red Hawk Communications, said many elements went into her team’s logo design, including the college’s history and its four pillars — Commitment to Excellence, Quality Engagement, Relentless Execution and Valuing Every Interaction.

“While a new logo is a visual representation of a brand, it’s actually only a small part of the brand,” Cobb said. “A brand is who we are. It’s what we do. It’s the mission, vision, goals, voice, brand pillars and culture.”

Apparel and other items with the updated brands logos will be for sale in the campus bookstore located in the Student Center on main campus. Additional items will arrive throughout the 2022-23 school year.