CVCC announces new appointments to board

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s Board of Trustees recently inducted Patricia Johnson and Hope Cable as new appointments to the board.

A Mountain View resident, Johnson recently retired after 39 years of service to the North Carolina Public School system, including roles of speech and language pathologist, assistant principal, principal and associate superintendent for both the Catawba County and Caldwell County school systems.

Cable was also appointed to the board and serve as a non-voting trustee by virtue of holding the office of president of the student government association at Catawba Valley Community College. She brings the voice of the students to the board.

Cable, who is studying in finance at CVCC and will serve on the finance committee, is the daughter of Amy Cable, an instructor in physical education at CVCC, and Bill Cable, who is the chief operating officer at People's Bank.

Sherry Butler and Robert Mullinax were also reappointed to the board of trustees, and officers on the board were also re-elected, including chair Vance Dalton, vice chair Clement Geitner and secretary Sherry Williams.