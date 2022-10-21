CVCC announces fall 2022 music performances

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Fine & Applied Arts Music program announces its dates for fall 2022 music performances.

The Catawba Valley Community College Chorus will join together with the Hickory Choral Society and Lenoir-Rhyne University Singers this Sunday, Oct. 23, at 3 p.m. This performance will take place at the Lenoir-Rhyne University P.E. Monroe Auditorium, located at 775 Sixth St. NE in Hickory.

There will be three concerts in December, including a choral concert on Dec. 4 at. 3 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, located at 644 Main Avenue Drive NW in Hickory.

The CVCC music program will also take part in the Biltmore Candlelight Christmas Tours in the evening on Dec. 10. The location is One Lodge Street in Asheville, and ticket information is available at biltmore.com.

On Dec. 17 at the Green Room Theatre, located at 10 South Main Ave. in Newton, there will be a performance by CVCC students. The time for this performance has yet to be announced.

To learn more about all of these performances, visit cvcc.edu/concerts.

For information about the Fine & Applied Arts Music program at CVCC, email Caroline Simyon, csimyon@cvcc.edu and for information about CVCC Jazz Band, contact David Cortello, dcortello223@cvcc.edu.