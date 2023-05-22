HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College announced its annual recipients of the Excellence in Teaching and Staff Excellence awards during the college’s annual Red Hawk Awards day.

This year’s Excellence in Teaching Award was presented to sociology instructor Sarah Joyner, MS, MA.

Joyner has served in the field of education for 21 years, accumulating experience as a faculty member, faculty mentor, youth leader and club moderator. She began her career teaching high school history, economics and sociology.

Joyner’s love of sociology and the importance of it in today’s society led her to pursue a second master’s degree in sociology. After earning that degree, she has taught sociology as both an adjunct and full-time faculty member in higher education. Joyner has taught a variety of courses including Introduction to Sociology, Social Problems, Deviance, Race and Ethnicity, and Social Diversity. She also developed the course Sociology of Health and Illness at Touro College for Health Sciences.

Joyner has been actively involved in helping communities in need and teaching students about the importance of service. She has worked with troubled teens in Long Island, N.Y., and has spent time in Peru working with children and teens with disabilities who have been abandoned. After hurricane Katrina, Joyner took a group of students to New Orleans to help local residents in their rebuilding efforts.

Currently, Joyner is a full-time sociology instructor at CVCC, and she is also active on several committees at the college. Along with developing a new course, Social Diversity, she is conducting research to identify and understand the educational disparities which are present among the African American student body in comparison to other racial and ethnic groups.

“I am truly thankful and humbled by this award,” Joyner said. “I have been blessed to work with truly talented people here at CVCC. I appreciate you all.”

The CVCC Staff Excellence Award was presented to Christy Lefevers, MAcc, CPA, who is CVCC’s Associate Dean for Workforce Connectivity & Apprenticeship Director.

Lefevers has served as a team member at Catawba Valley Community College since 2004. During her tenure at CVCC, she has served as Accounting Program Director (2014-20), Department Head of Accounting and Business Programs (2020-22) and Associate Dean for the School of General Education (2022).

Lefevers’ roots in the North Carolina Community College System run deep as her educational journey began at Western Piedmont Community College where she earned an associate degree in accounting. She followed that degree with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from Gardner-Webb University. Lefevers is also a certified public accountant.

In 2021, Lefevers won the CVCC Excellence in Teaching Award.

In her spare time, Lefevers enjoys being outside, especially around water. She and her two children, Lauren 17, and Riley, 15, live in Morganton.

“I am committed to encouraging and supporting our student population, many of which are just like I was over 25 years ago,” Lefevers said. “My purpose remains and always will be to encourage and develop as many students as possible, enabling all students to achieve their personal goals and dreams. It is an honor to be nominated for and to receive the CVCC Staff Excellence Award. I am grateful for the opportunities that CVCC has provided me to serve our faculty, staff, and most importantly, the students in our community.”