CVCC announces criminal justice transfer agreement

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College announced a new direct transfer agreement with Montreal College in the area of criminal justice.
The direct transfer agreement will allow graduates who earn an Associates in Applied Science in Criminal Justice Technology from Catawba Valley Community College to transfer to Montreat College in the School of Adult and Graduate Studies to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice.
This partnership allows graduates from the CVCC Criminal Justice Technology program, which is a two-year degree, to transfer into Montreat College as a junior.
“The articulation agreement between CVCC and Montreat will be a great opportunity for our students to make a seamless transition to earn their bachelor's degree in criminal justice,” said Sherry Herman, Department Head for Criminal Justice, Forensic Science, Social Sciences and Economics at CVCC.
The CVCC Criminal Justice Technology program offers both online and in-person courses, in which students can earn their Associates degree in Criminal Justice Technology. The Criminal Justice program at Montreat College is an online-only program which allows students to work in their field while completing this additional degree.
Some of the positions that are held by graduates of Catawba Valley Community College are probation officers, parole officers, judicial and correctional Officers, police officers, private investigators, crime prevention specialists, Drug Enforcement Administration agents or criminal profilers.
This direct transfer agreement is the latest in many offered at CVCC, including 49erNext through UNC-Charlotte and Aspire Appalachian program through Appalachian State University.
For more information on the College Transfer programs at CVCC, visit www.cvcc.edu/Academic-Resources/Programs/College-Transfer.
For more information on the Criminal Justice Technology program at CVCC, contact Sherry Herman at 828-327-7000 ext. 4050 or visit www.cvcc.edu.