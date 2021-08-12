CVCC announces criminal justice transfer agreement

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College announced a new direct transfer agreement with Montreal College in the area of criminal justice.

The direct transfer agreement will allow graduates who earn an Associates in Applied Science in Criminal Justice Technology from Catawba Valley Community College to transfer to Montreat College in the School of Adult and Graduate Studies to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice.

This partnership allows graduates from the CVCC Criminal Justice Technology program, which is a two-year degree, to transfer into Montreat College as a junior.

“The articulation agreement between CVCC and Montreat will be a great opportunity for our students to make a seamless transition to earn their bachelor's degree in criminal justice,” said Sherry Herman, Department Head for Criminal Justice, Forensic Science, Social Sciences and Economics at CVCC.

The CVCC Criminal Justice Technology program offers both online and in-person courses, in which students can earn their Associates degree in Criminal Justice Technology. The Criminal Justice program at Montreat College is an online-only program which allows students to work in their field while completing this additional degree.