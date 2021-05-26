CVCC announces 2021 Distinguished Alumni Awards

Sipe graduated with honors from Catawba Valley Community College in 2010 with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Criminal Justice Technology. Following his graduation from CVCC, he went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from American Military University in Charles Town, W.Va.

Sipe is a 22-year veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a military police officer and quartermaster during seven years of active duty service from 1990-97. He continued his military service in the U.S. Army Reserves until 2012. Upon release from active duty, Sipe began his now 23-year law enforcement career with Morganton Public Safety in 1998. He joined the Hickory Police Department in 2000 where he eventually rose to the rank of captain, becoming the first African American to have achieved that honor within HPD. In 2019, he was hired as Newton Police Chief.

Sipe advocates and champions community policing to, in his words, “maintain and build public trust … treat[ing] everyone … with dignity and respect without prejudice or favor to any specific group or individual.” He has regularly given back to CVCC and to the community by hosting interns and hiring other graduates from our criminal justice program.

Sipe is the father of four children with his wife Michelle.