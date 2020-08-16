CVCC announces 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College has announced its recipients for the 2020 Distinguished Alumni Awards.
Each year, CVCC recognizes alumni who have brought distinction to themselves, credit to the college and genuine benefit to their communities.
Eligible for nomination are alumni who have been awarded a degree, diploma or certificate from Catawba Valley Community College and who have made outstanding contributions and exceptional accomplishment in their chosen field; exceptional service in local, state or national affairs; and/or exceptional service in support of Catawba Valley Community College.
Winners are selected alumni from the School of Academics and Educational Opportunities, the School of Workforce Development and the Arts and the School of Health and Public Services at CVCC.
This year’s recipients are Robin P. Nicholson, Duke Energy for the School of Workforce Development and the Arts; Don Brown, Catawba County Sheriff for the School of Health and Public Services; and Tim Lee, Spanish instructor at CVCC, School of Academics and Educational Opportunities.
Here is a little bit about each recipient:
Robin P. Nicholson
Nicholson, a class of 1981 graduate, is the District Manager in the Government and Community Relations area for Duke Energy Carolinas in the Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Lincoln and McDowell counties. She is responsible for implementing strategies and plans to enhance customer satisfaction and grow earnings through relationship management of key local government and community leaders. Nicholson is also responsible for philanthropic giving through The Duke Energy Foundation.
Nicholson joined Duke Energy (then Duke Power) in 1981 and has served in a variety of functions relating to customer service, billing, rates and regulations, sports marketing as well as the non-regulated utility functions.
She is currently a member of a variety of boards of directors including Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, Caldwell County Chamber of Commerce, CVCC Foundation, Catawba County EM Hardship Fund Board and the NC 4-H Development Board. She is also a member of advisory boards for the CVCC- Alexander Center and Lincoln County 4-H Clubs.
A graduate of CVCC (1981) and Pfeiffer University (1985), Nicholson is a native of Lincoln County where she was an active 4-H’er and graduated from West Lincoln Senior High School. Nicholson lives in the Denver area with her husband, Rick who is also a Duke Energy employee.
“I am both honored and humbled to be recognized for this award,” she said. “CVCC provided a strong foundation which has enabled me to launch a successful and meaningful career at Duke Energy. Serving now on the Board of Directors for the Foundation is an added bonus to the many great experiences I have realized as a part of this college. I am grateful and proud to be a lifelong member of the Red Hawk Nation.”
“All of us who know Robin know she has dedicated her life to her family, her career, her community and of course her college,” said Gary Muller, dean, School of Workforce Development and the Arts. “Robin is always giving back to the people who have touched her life. Robin is the perfect person to be our Distiguished Alumni Award honoree because she does bleed CVCC red.”
"Robin has successfully balanced her career at Duke Energy with her role on many boards, including the CVCC Foundation,” said David Sain, CVCC Foundation chair. “As a member of the CVCC Foundation Board, she has been instrumental in helping our college raise critical funds to develop new programs and facilities.”
Donald Graye Brown
Don Brown, a class of 2004 graduate, started his law enforcement career in 1988 as an officer with the Newton Police Department. He has served as officer, sergeant, Criminal Investigations Division sergeant, lieutenant, captain and became the chief of police in February 2008.
In November 2018, Brown was elected sheriff of Catawba County. On Nov. 30, 2018, he served his last day as chief of police for the City of Newton and was sworn in as sheriff of Catawba County on Dec. 3, 2018.
Brown grew up in Hickory and attended St. Stephens High School. He earned his Associate in Applied Science degree from Catawba Valley Community College and his bachelor’s degree from Gardner-Webb University in criminal justice. Brown was also a graduate of the 230th session of the FBI National Academy.
Brown and his wife Jenny live in Newton and attend New Jerusalem Lutheran Church. They have two sons — Jarrett and Grayeson.
“Receiving the Distinguished Alumni Award is certainly humbling and an incredible honor," Brown said. "I truly feel that Catawba Valley Community College has allowed me the opportunity to be where I am today in my personal and professional life. I am grateful to the staff at the college for working with me during my time there. Without my education from Catawba Valley Community College I would not have had the honor to serve the City of Newton as chief of police and being the elected sheriff of Catawba County would not have been as likely to be reality. I would like to thank Catawba Valley Community College staff, past and present for all they have done for me and for our community.”
Robin Ross, dean, School of Health and Public Services, said, “Sheriff Brown epitomizes the values and conduct that we expect from law enforcement and serves our community proudly. As a Catawba County native, Sheriff Brown has a heart for the community and serves to make it a better place for all of us to live and work.”
Timothy Allen Lee
Tim Lee, a class of 2011 graduate, is a native of Catawba County. Lee is a graduate of Gardner-Webb University and earned the Associate in Applied Science Cosmetology Degree at Catawba Valley Community College. He has also studied Arabic at CVCC. As a teacher for 20 years, Lee has enjoyed making connections with students to help them in the classroom and in life. He believes that getting to know others and their stories allows them to open up, feel more comfortable about learning and be more confident. This is one of his greatest joys. He feels successful knowing he puts a smile on another’s face and he is a passionate student advocate.
Lee is an exceptional member of the Catawba Valley Community College faculty, serving on numerous committees such as the Interdisciplinary Read Committee, an advisor to the Spanish Club and emcee for many CVCC events. Lee has been nominated for the Excellence in Teaching Award three times during his tenure and he was chosen as the faculty commencement speaker for the Challenge Early College High School graduation — an honor bestowed on him by the 2019 graduating class.
Lee joined the School of Health and Public Services as a volunteer interpreter for the 2020 Hands to Honduras Medical Mission trip. He provided Spanish instruction for students and faculty in preparation for the mission trip. Hands to Honduras provides free medical services to under-severed communities in and around the city of Tela. Additionally, Lee has helped interpret and assist with projects such as working in the community medical clinics, the local hospital and fluoride brigades.
"It has not only been a privilege to teach at CVCC, it has been an honor to be a student here as well,” he said.
Brice Melton, Dean, School of Academics and Educational Opportunities, said, “Tim Lee is an outstanding example of service to his community and his profession. He exemplifies a professor who teaches by example and serves his community with his talent and time.”
For more information on the CVCC Distinguished Alumni Awards, visit www.cvcc.edu/Alumni/Distinguished-Alumni-Award.cfm.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.