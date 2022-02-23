 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CVCC Alumni Association seeks award nominees

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Alumni Association is seeking nominations for its 2022 Distinguished Alumni Awards. 

The deadline for submitting nominations is March 30. Nominations can be made online at www.cvcc.edu/Alumni/Distinguished-Alumni-Award.cfm

Alumni who have been awarded a degree, diploma or certificate or who have earned career credentials at CVCC may be nominated.

Individuals who have brought distinction to themselves, credit to the college and genuine benefit to their communities in one or more of the following ways are eligible: exceptional accomplishment in their chosen field; exceptional service in local, state or national affairs; or exceptional service in support of Catawba Valley Community College; and inspirational impact/transformational CVCC experience. 

“CVCC creates champions in all facets of the workforce,” said CVCC Alumni Affairs Director Melanie Zimmermann. “The Distinguished Alumni Award program recognizes those who are making the greatest impact with their educations.”

The CVCC Alumni Association was founded in 2015 to offer alumni re-engagement opportunities. It is open to students who earned a degree, diploma or credential that advanced their career. Benefits of alumni membership include free access to an exclusive discount marketplace at retailers, dining and entertainment venues nationwide. Visit www.cvcc.edu/alumni for more information on the CVCC Alumni Association. 

For more information on the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Awards, contact Zimmermann at 828-327-7000 ext. 4598 or email her at mzimmermann@cvcc.edu.

