CVCC, alumni association host homecoming event

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College, in conjunction with the CVCC Alumni Association, hosted an Alumni Homecoming event on Aug. 13 at L.P. Frans Stadium, home of the Hickory Crawdads.

CVCC alumni received two complimentary game tickets to the Crawdads baseball games against the Rome Braves, and they were also able to register for door prizes before the game.

CVCC Distinguished Alumni award recipients Bryan Norris and Mistie Hoosier and nominee Mike McRee threw out the first pitches before game two of the doubleheader between the Crawdads and Braves.

For more information on CVCC Alumni Association, contact CVCC Alumni Affairs Officer Melanie Zimmermann at mzimmermann@cvcc.edu or call her 828-327-7000, ext. 4598.