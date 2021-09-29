CVCC Alumni Affairs seeking photos, memorabilia, stories

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Alumni Affairs is seeking photos, memorabilia and stories both past and present from its alumni.

This information is being gathered to build a wider historical archive from across CVCC’s existence since opening in 1960.

If you have photos, memorabilia, and stories you’d be willing to share from your time at CVCC, contact Alumni Affairs Officer Melanie Zimmermann at 828-327-7000, ext. 4598 or email her at mzimmermann@cvcc.edu.

Photos can also be sent via postal mail by sending them to: Catawba Valley Community College, c/o Melanie Zimmermann, 2550 US Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC 28602.

For more information about the CVCC Alumni Association, visit https://www.cvcc.edu/alumni/.