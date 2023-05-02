NEWTON — The Catawba County Federation of Republican Men is welcoming guests N.C. Sen. Dean Proctor and N.C. Rep. Jay Adams, who will speak on the status of the current legislative session underway in Raleigh.

The meeting will begin on Thursday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m., with an optional order from the menu meal at 6 p.m., at the Western Steer Steaks and Bakery at 334 Southwest Blvd. in Newton.

With the federation’s annual attendance drive underway, members and their guests, the general public and prospective members are invited to attend, enjoy a meal and fellowship, and hear Proctor and Adams bring participants up to date on various pending and proposed state legislation.

The Catawba County Federation of Republican Men strives to increase the effectiveness of the Catawba County Republican Party in the cause of good government through active and informed participation in the political process. They meet monthly, except July and December.

For more information on the upcoming meeting, future meetings, or for more information on joining this group, contact Clay Neill, president, at clay@neillinc.com.