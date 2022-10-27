 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Curbside leaf collection underway in Newton

NEWTON — Curbside leaf collection service, which helps citizens dispose of leaves and ensures storm drains remain unclogged, is underway in Newton. Collection is scheduled to run through Jan. 13.

Collection trucks run a route that begins at the south end of the city, travels north in a grid pattern, and repeats throughout leaf season. One route will require about three weeks to complete.

To view a map of the leaf collection route, visit www.newtonnc.gov/leafcollection.

Ensure no limbs, sticks, or metal objects are mixed in with leaves. Debris other than leaves is likely to clog or damage equipment, which will slow collection.

As you move leaves toward the curb, be sure they remain behind the curb and do not spill into the storm gutter or road. If there is a sidewalk between your property and the road, move leaves into the utility strip between the sidewalk and the road. Leaves behind sidewalks, in ditches, or within three feet of parked vehicles cannot be collected.

For more information, call Newton City Hall at 828-695-4300.

