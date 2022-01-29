 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Curbside leaf collection delayed by storm
0 Comments

Curbside leaf collection delayed by storm

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Due to Winter Storm Izzy, the City of Hickory Solid Waste Division has been delayed in completing the second round of curbside loose-leaf collection.

All collection areas have been completed except for the Northeast quadrant, which is scheduled for completion by Feb. 4. The Solid Waste Division appreciates the community’s patience.

Residents are reminded that leaves in clear plastic bags, or an easily handled open container like a 32-gallon container marked Yard Waste, are collected weekly on their regular garbage day. Additional leaf collection tips are available at https://www.hickorync.gov/leaf-collection.

For questions regarding garbage, recycling, yard waste, or leaf collection in the City of Hickory, call 828-323-7500.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert