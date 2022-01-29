Curbside leaf collection delayed by storm

HICKORY — Due to Winter Storm Izzy, the City of Hickory Solid Waste Division has been delayed in completing the second round of curbside loose-leaf collection.

All collection areas have been completed except for the Northeast quadrant, which is scheduled for completion by Feb. 4. The Solid Waste Division appreciates the community’s patience.

Residents are reminded that leaves in clear plastic bags, or an easily handled open container like a 32-gallon container marked Yard Waste, are collected weekly on their regular garbage day. Additional leaf collection tips are available at https://www.hickorync.gov/leaf-collection.

For questions regarding garbage, recycling, yard waste, or leaf collection in the City of Hickory, call 828-323-7500.